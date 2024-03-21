EU leaders mull ways to get more arms to outgunned Ukraine amid a new sense of urgency

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are debating new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine. Ukraine’s munition stocks are desperately low, while Russia has more and better-armed troops. The leaders are also discussing how to ramp up defense spending. New plans are on the table, notably to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to help rearm Ukraine and give its defense industry a boost. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says these profits should be used “first and foremost” to buy weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. Defense bonds are also being discussed at Thursday’s summit but are far from receiving the unanimous support required to start issuing them.

By LORNE COOK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

