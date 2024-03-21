Fifth suspect charged in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that wounded 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fifth suspect has been charged in a shooting that wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop earlier this month. City police announced Thursday that 15-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson, of Philadelphia, faces counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapons charges. They say the teen was in communication with the shooters before the gunfire erupted and also identified and provided information about some potential targets, as well as noting what he was wearing so he himself did not become a victim. The March 6 shooting occurred as students at Northeast High School, the city’s largest public high school, were waiting to board the bus.

