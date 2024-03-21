First Lady Jill Biden to make a stop in Palm Springs this weekend

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in the Coachella Valley this weekend for a campaign fundraiser event.

Biden will arrive at the Palm Springs International Airport on Saturday before heading to a Biden Victory Fund event at an undisclosed location in the Coachella Valley.

The event will be hosted by James Costos, the former U.S. ambassador to Spain under the Obama Administration, and his partner Michael S. Smith.

According to the registration form for the event, attendees include Barry Manilow, former Senator Barbara Boxer, and Congressional candidate Will Rollins.

It's the second known time Jill Biden has visited the Coachella Valley as First Lady. In March 2021, she landed at PSP as she visited the Twentynine Palms Marine Base.

Biden's California trip starts on Friday when she lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport. She's be attending another Biden Victory Fund event at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles.

