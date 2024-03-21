Skip to Content
Fugitive Catalan chief Puigdemont pledges he will return to Spain if he can be restored to power

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fugitive Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont says that he will return to Spain for the first time since leading a failed 2017 breakaway bid if he has a viable chance to be restored as regional president following upcoming elections. Puigdemont is still a wanted man in Spain and hoping that a contentious amnesty bill that was crafted by Spain’s left-wing government to clear him and hundreds of other supporters successfully makes it through the Madrid parliament in the coming months. It appears that Puigdemont will campaign from his home in Belgium for his party in the May 12 regional ballot.

Associated Press

