German authorities shut down online marketplace for drugs, data and cybercrime services

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have taken down a major online marketplace for drugs, fraudulently obtained credit card data and cybercrime services. Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and Frankfurt prosecutors said Thursday that investigators seized the Nemesis Market platform’s server infrastructure in Germany and Lithuania on Wednesday, as well as cryptocurrency worth 94,000 euros ($102,000). The seizure followed an investigation in cooperation with U.S. authorities. The platform was founded in 2021 and had more than 150,000 user accounts and over 1,100 seller accounts worldwide, nearly 20% of the latter in Germany, according to German authorities.

