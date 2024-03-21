Hungary, Slovakia remain opposed to sending any arms to Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion

PRAGUE (AP) — Four Central European countries remain deeply divided over how to resolve the Russian war against Ukraine. A meeting of their foreign ministers on Thursday showed that Hungary and Slovakia are not ready to change their strict refusal to provide arms to Ukraine. They declined to contribute to a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union. Under the plan, the Czechs seek to obtain 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine. Czech leaders have previously said the first shells should be delivered to Ukraine no later than June. They say at least 18 countries have joined the initiative, including Poland.

