Judge dismisses lawsuit over removal of marker dedicated to Communist Party leader

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against the state of New Hampshire after government officials removed a historical marker dedicated to a feminist and labor activist who also led the U.S. Communist Party. A judge agreed with the state’s argument, saying the sponsors of the marker honoring Elizabeth Gurley Flynn lack the legal right or interest to argue for the marker’s restoration. One of the plaintiffs says Thursday that they are considering filing a request for reconsideration. The sign was installed last May in Concord close to where Gurley Flynn was born in 1890. It drew criticism from two Republican officials who said it was inappropriate because of Flynn’s communist involvement.

