Lawsuit in New Mexico alleges abuse by a Catholic priest decades ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A man who says he was sexually abused as a boy by a Catholic priest in New Mexico in the 1960s is suing the church and diocese. The suit filed Tuesday in district court is the latest case to surface in the state as the Catholic Church wrestles with the global clergy sex abuse scandal. The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensation for the unnamed victim. His lawyers say he’s now 62 and has been “suffering in silence for over 50 years.” The defendants are St. Joseph Parish in Lordsburg and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso in Texas. Church officials have declined to comment on the pending litigation.

