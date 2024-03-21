Lions release Cameron Sutton as search for defensive back continues on domestic violence warrant

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released Cameron Sutton as authorities continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic violence warrant in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help in finding Sutton. The seven-year pro just finished his first season with the Lions and helped them reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 32 years. The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving the 29-year-old Sutton and a female two weeks ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.