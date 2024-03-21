New bipartisan bill would require online identification, labeling of AI-generated videos and audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — New bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would require the identification and labeling of online content generated using artificial intelligence. The proposal aims to protect users from the risks of so-called AI deepfakes, lifelike images, videos and audio created by artificial intelligence that can be hard or impossible to tell from the real thing. The bill introduced by Democrat Anna Eshoo of California and Republican Neal Dunn of Florida would require AI developers to identify their products using metadata visible to online platforms. The platforms would then be required to label AI content so users would know. If passed, the proposal would complement an executive order on AI signed by President Joe Biden last fall.

