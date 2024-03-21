Over 300 French sports coaches, teachers and officials accused of sexual abuse or cover-ups in 2023

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister says that more than 300 French coaches, teachers and sports officials have been accused of sexual abuse or of covering up such wrongdoing in 2023. France launched a nationwide effort to uncover and combat sexual violence in sports four years ago when 10-time French skating champion Sarah Abitbol said in a book that she was raped as a teen athlete by her coach. Since 2020, complaints have been filed against 1,284 coaches, teachers and sports officials. Of those, 186 faced criminal proceedings and 624 have been sanctioned with temporary or permanent bans. Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra presented the latest annual report on the nationwide investigation at a news conference Thursday in Paris.

