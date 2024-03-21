Skip to Content
Rowing club boats capsize off Connecticut, all 19 people who plunged into the water are safe

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A mishap involving sculling boats sent 18 teenagers and one adult coach into the cold waters of Long Island Sound off Connecticut. However, no serious injuries were reported. The boats from the private Saugatuck Rowing Club capsized off Westport Wednesday afternoon. Police say some people swam to shore and others were rescued by first responders in boats. Two people were brought to a hospital with suspected hypothermia. Police say two sculling boats capsized during a fast change in weather, and people from those boats sank a third vessel when they tried to get in it. Authorities say they are investigating with the goal of preventing similar incidents.

