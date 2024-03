Security and climate change drive a return to nuclear energy as over 30 nations sign summit pledge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 30 nations from around the world have pledged to boost nuclear energy to help achieve a climate-neutral globe while providing countries an added sense of security independence. It would have been unthinkable a dozen years ago after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan. But a warming planet creating a need to phase out fossil fuels and the war in Ukraine laying bare dependence on Russian energy have turned the tide in recent years.

