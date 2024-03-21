Speaker Johnson says he plans to invite Netanyahu to address the US Congress
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson says he plans to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, a show of support from Republicans amid growing Democratic criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership. Republicans have rallied around Netanyahu after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections in Israel on the Senate floor last week, and Netanyahu addressed Senate Republicans by video in a private meeting Wednesday. Schumer said he believes that the prime minister has “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In a statement, But Schumer said he would welcome an address.