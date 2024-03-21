Trump’s lawyers keep fighting $454M fraud appeal bond requirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are continuing to press appellate court to excuse him from covering a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals. Trump lawyer Clifford Robert says in a letter to the court Thursday that the requirement is “patently unjust, unreasonable and unconstitutional.” It’s the latest in a flurry of down-to-the-wire arguments and counterarguments that New York state lawyers and attorneys for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee are making as a deadline looms Monday. That’s when New York Attorney General Letitia James can start taking steps to collect the massive sum — unless the appeals court intervenes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.