Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month. But at a time when immigration is increasingly a concern for voters, the numbers were still among the lowest of Joe Biden’s presidency. According to government figures, Border Patrol agents made 140,644 arrests of people attempting to enter the country between the legal border crossing points during February. Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, have charged that the border is out of control. The Biden administration counters by saying Republicans failed to work with Democrats to fund a key border security bill.

