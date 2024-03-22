Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will be the only names on ballots for the office in Pennsylvania’s April primary after a ruling by the state’s highest court. Friday’s ruling completed the third of three successful court challenges to the paperwork of three relatively unknown candidates. That all-but guarantees uncontested victories for Casey and McCormick in their respective primary elections April 23. The November contest between Casey and McCormick will be critical to whether Democrats can maintain control of the Senate. Casey is running for a fourth term against McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who narrowly lost the 2022 GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

