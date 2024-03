LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published March 20, 2024, about Shohei Ohtani’s interpeter being fired, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ippei Mizuhara had previously worked for the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox say Mizuhara never worked for the organization.

