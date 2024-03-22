Man pleads guilty in fatal kidnapping of 2-year-old Michigan girl in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl whose disappearance last summer led to a 100-mile search that stretched from the state capital to the Detroit area. Rashad Trice admitted that he took Wynter Cole Smith from her home in Lansing as part of a dispute with a former girlfriend who was the girl’s mother. Trice was charged in federal court. He faces a sentence of life in prison.

