Mass grave with bodies of at least 65 migrants found in the deserts of western Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency has expressed alarm over the discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of at least 65 migrants in the deserts of western Libya. Earlier this week, Libya’s criminal investigations authority reported the grave had been found in the Shuayrif region, 350 kilometers (220 miles) south of the capital, Tripoli. The authority said 65 bodies of unidentified migrants had been unearthed, and samples were taken for DNA testing. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said the nationalities of the discovered migrants and the circumstances of their deaths was not known, but that they likely died while being smuggled through the desert.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.