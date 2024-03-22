More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards. The mugs were sold nationwide both in store and online at places like Target and Walmart from November through January for about $10, $13 or $20 depending on the gift set, according to the agency. Regulators said Thursday that 10 injuries have been reported, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger.

