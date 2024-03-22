Stellantis lays off about 400 salaried workers as automakers continue electric vehicle transition

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis is laying off about 400 white-collar workers in the U.S. as it deals with the transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles. The company formed in the 2021 merger between PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler says the affected workers are mainly in engineering, technology and software at the headquarters and technical center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, north of Detroit. Affected workers were being notified starting Friday morning. Stellantis says the industry faces unprecedented uncertainty and increasing competitive pressure. The cuts amount to about 2% of the workforce in engineering, technology and software. Workers will get a separation package and transition help, the company said. The layoffs are effective March 31.

