The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival brings out travelers, food, and wine enthusiasts
The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival team brings thousands of people a first-class culinary experience.
The event, produced by Palm Springs Life magazine, is located in the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert, California. Premier chefs from near and far will share cuisine and beverage advice and taste tests throughout the event. The festival team says it will feature a roster of the nation’s top chefs, vintners, and brewmasters.