Wyoming governor vetoes abortion restrictions, signs transgender medical care ban for minors

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have erected significant barriers to abortion, should it remain legal in the state. The bill rejected Friday by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would have required facilities providing surgical abortions to be licensed outpatient surgical centers, and women to get ultrasounds at least 48 hours before an abortion. Gordon said the bill was subject to legal challenges and that could have slowed efforts to ban abortions in the state. Gordon also signed a ban Friday on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. That puts Wyoming among at least 24 states with restrictions or bans on such care.

