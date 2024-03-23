Russian detains 11 after deadly concert hall attack that has been claimed by Islamic State

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin Saturday that 11 people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, according to Russian state news agency Tass. At least three children were among the 60 people killed, Russian authorities said. Images shared by Russian state media Saturday showed a fleet of emergency vehicles still gathered outside the ruins of Crocus City Hall, a shopping mall and music venue with a capacity of more than 6,000 people on Moscow’s western edge. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated social media channels. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence had confirmed the group’s claim.

