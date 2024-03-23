Skip to Content
News

Three people injured after two vehicle crash in Thousand Palms area

By
Published 10:46 PM

Three people are recovering tonight following a two-vehicle crash out of the Thousand Palms area.

It happened on the Ramon Road over crossing around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

CHP tells us a Kia Optima and a pickup truck were heading in opposite directions when the driver of the Optima made a U-turn in front of the pickup. That's when the two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the Kia was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Two passengers were also transported for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Make sure to stay with us for any new developments.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content