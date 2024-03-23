Three people injured after two vehicle crash in Thousand Palms area

Three people are recovering tonight following a two-vehicle crash out of the Thousand Palms area.

It happened on the Ramon Road over crossing around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

CHP tells us a Kia Optima and a pickup truck were heading in opposite directions when the driver of the Optima made a U-turn in front of the pickup. That's when the two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the Kia was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Two passengers were also transported for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Make sure to stay with us for any new developments.