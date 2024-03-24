4 killed and at least 8 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four people have been killed and several others injured after a rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators during a race in Hungary. Police said Sunday the accident occurred between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary. Videos on social media showed a car losing traction on a paved road before sliding into spectators gathered to view the race. Eight ambulances and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene. According to Hungary’s National Ambulance Service, two people including one child sustained serious injuries while six other including a child were transported to a hospital with lighter injuries.

