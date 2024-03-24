At the double: A Paris race celebrates the waiters and waitresses who nourish city’s life and soul

PARIS (AP) — Paris has resurrected a 110-year-old race for its waiters and waitresses. The dash on Sunday through the city center celebrated the dexterous and, by their own admittance, sometimes moody men and women without whom France wouldn’t be France. Because they make cafés and restaurants tick. And without their cafés, where would the French gather to put the world to rights over drinks and food? The competitors balanced a tray with a croissant, a coffee cup and a glass of water. The resurrection of the waitering race after a 13-year hiatus is part of Paris’ efforts to bask in the spotlight of its first Olympic Games in 100 years.

