Biden and Harris discuss migration in separate White House meetings with Guatemalan leader Arévalo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden discussed migration with President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala after the Central American leader held similar talks with Vice President Kamala Harris. The meetings Monday with Guatemala’s newly elected leader come amid his battle against corruption and as the U.S. grapples with an influx of migrants at its southern border, including thousands from Guatemala and other Central American nations. Harris announced that her work on improving conditions in the region has generated $5.2 billion in private sector investments. The White House says Biden congratulated Arévalo on his inauguration in January.

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

