NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published March 20, 2024, about an interactive exhibit at the National WWII Museum, The Associated Press erroneously identified the Medal of Honor winner and Battle of Iwo Jima veteran who participated in the exhibit before his death in 2022. His name is Woodrow “Woody” Williams.

