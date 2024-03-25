Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for bird flu

Federal officials say that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu. The virus has also been detected in New Mexico. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the milk supply remains safe. Dairies are required to only allow milk from healthy animals to enter the food supply and milk from sick animals is being diverted or destroyed. The news comes a week after officials in Minnesota announced goats on a farm where there had been an outbreak of bird flu among poultry were diagnosed with the virus. That was believed to be the first time bird flu had been found in U.S. livestock.

By MIKE STOBBE and JONEL ALECCIA Associated Press

