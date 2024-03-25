Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird flu

Federal officials say milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu. The virus has also been detected in New Mexico. Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed the flu virus is the Type A H5N1 strain, known for decades to cause outbreaks in birds and occasionally infect people. The virus is affecting older dairy cows in the three states, causing decreased lactation and low appetite. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the milk supply remains safe. Experts say livestock appear to recover on their own within seven to 10 days.

By MIKE STOBBE and JONEL ALECCIA Associated Press

