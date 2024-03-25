France launches a nationwide anti-drug crackdown

PARIS (AP) — The French interior minister has launched multiple anti-drug crackdowns, reflecting the government’s commitment to show it’s serious about tackling the drug trade and crime in cities. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that police units conducted raids and made several arrests in the northern city of Lille as well as Villeneuve-d’Ascq and Roubaix. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and related criminal activities across France. President Emmanuel Macron had promised that about 10 similar operations would take place in France in the coming weeks. During a recent trip to Marseille, President Emmanuel Macron had promised that about 10 similar operations would take place in France in the coming weeks.

