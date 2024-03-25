Imprisoned ex-Ohio Speaker Householder indicted on 10 new charges, 1 bars him from public office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Imprisoned ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been indicted on 10 new felony counts, including one that would ban him from ever holding public office in the state again. The indictments extend action in what was already the largest corruption case in Ohio’s history. The 64-year-old Householder was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury Monday for allegedly misusing campaign funds, ethics violations and a theft in office charge. That last charge would ban him from holding office again. Householder is serving 20 years in federal prison for his role orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme, funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., in exchange for a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear plants. He has appealed.

