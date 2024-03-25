Indonesia’s military arrests 13 elite soldiers who are accused of involvement in a torture video

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military says it has arrested 13 elite troops accused of involvement in a video showing the torture of an indigenous Papua man believed to be a member of a separatist group. The video has sparked an outcry in Indonesia and from rights activists. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region. Conflict there has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed. The video shows men who appear to be soldiers beating a man, taunting him with racist slurs and slicing into his back with a machete.

