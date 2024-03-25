Jerusalem marks festive holiday of Purim in shadow of war
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, though the traditionally boisterous celebrations have been muted this year by the Israel-Hamas war. Although many cities across Israel decided to cancel their Purim celebrations due to the ongoing conflict, Jerusalem held a traditional Purim parade for the first time in 42 years. Participants said celebrating Purim was complex given the ongoing war, but it was important to “grab joy” wherever possible.