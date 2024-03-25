Kamala Harris and Guatemalan leader Arévalo discuss immigration and his anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris met with President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala to praise the newly elected leader on his battle against corruption. The meeting came as the U.S. grapples with an influx of migrants at its southern border, including thousands from Guatemala and other nations in Central America. Harris announced that her work on improving conditions in the region has generated $5.2 billion in private sector investments. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the use of so-called safe mobility offices that are designed to streamline the U.S. refugee process so migrants apply where they are and avoid paying smugglers to make the journey north.

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

