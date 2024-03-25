Louisiana man held in shooting death of Georgia man on Greyhound bus in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Georgia man aboard a bus traveling through Mississippi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday as the Greyhound bus was on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs. The suspect was captured about four hours later as local deputies saw him crossing the interstate. Investigators say 26-year-old Rashad Price of Slidell, Louisiana, is charged with murder in the killing of 25-year-old Jay Jackson of Decatur, Georgia. Price was in jail without bond Monday.

