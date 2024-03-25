Maryland panel OKs nomination of elections board member

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel has voted to support a Republican nominee to the state elections board to replace a previous board member who resigned when he was charged with participating in the January 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted Monday night to send Diane Butler’s nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. Earlier this month, the board questioned Butler at a hearing about where she was on Jan. 6, 2021, and she said she was at home. Committee members said they would be more careful in confirmation proceedings for state election officials after the previous board member’s arrest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.