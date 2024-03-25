Nearly $2 billion up for grabs as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar

The stars have aligned in the lottery universe like never before, with two jackpots totaling nearly $2 billion. With an estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize and an estimated $800 million Powerball jackpot, it’s the first time the two nearly national lottery games have each grown so large at the same time. Both massive prizes are the results of months without a big winner, but the larger jackpots entice more people to play the games, increasing the odds that someone, somewhere, will finally hit it rich. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. Numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Tuesday night.

