New Zealand joins US and UK in alleging it was targeted by China-backed cyberespionage
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand says hackers linked to the Chinese government targeted its Parliament in 2021. New Zealand’s allegation comes a day after American and British authorities announced a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven hackers, who targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists and the U.K.’s election watchdog. New Zealand’s minister responsible for cyber security said Tuesday that the cyberespionage activity was contained and the actor responsible was removed.