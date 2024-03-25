Police investigating homicide in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police were investigating a homicide late Sunday night.

Officers were on the scene near East Twin Palms Drive and South Calle Palo Fierro.

The residential neighborhood is just south of East Palm Canyon Drive near the Ace Hotel and Swim Club and the Caliente Tropics Resort.

The police department issued a statement on social media saying a law enforcement helicopter was assisting officers in the search of a wanted person overhead.

The department did not immediately provide information on the person killed or any suspect information for the crime, or if there was any continued threat to the public.

Officers were seen speaking with neighbors. Officers told KESQ News Channel 3 the incident happened inside the residence, but they were also collecting evidence from the street.

KESQ News Channel 3 has calls into the police department and will bring you updates as we get them.