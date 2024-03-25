Russian ambassador is a no-show after Poland summons him over a missile that entered its airspace

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry says the Russian ambassador to Poland did not appear for a meeting despite being summoned after a Russian missile violated Polish airspace on the weekend. The Russian missile entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds early Sunday amid a Russian attack targeting western Ukraine, just across the eastern border of the NATO member. The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said Andreev’s failure to appear is leading the Warsaw government to wonder whether he is able to properly represent Russian interests in Poland. The ministry also said that Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of details of the incident Monday, stressing that Russia’s war against Ukraine also threatens the security of NATO member states.

