Scammer claimed to be a psychic, witch and Irish heiress, victims say as she faces extradition to UK
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A woman jailed in Maine is facing extradition to the United Kingdom after victims say she ran numerous scams claiming be a psychic and Irish heiress. Marianne Smyth’s extradition hearing is set for next month. The case involves scams that government officials say she orchestrated in Northern Ireland nearly 15 years ago. She is accused of stealing more than $170,000 from several victims. Her case has similarities to Anna Sorokin, a grifter convicted in New York who impersonated a wealthy German heiress. From jail, Smyth referred questions to her attorney, who did not respond to a request for comment.