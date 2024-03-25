Senegal’s 44-year-old opposition leader set to become next president
By JESSICA DONATI and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s little-known, 44-year-old opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye appears set to become the country’s next president. Preliminary results show him as the winner of Sunday’s election, less than two weeks after he was released from prison to launch a campaign. Official results of the election aren’t yet available. But the former prime minister who was the other frontrunner, and who was backed by incumbent President Macky Sall, conceded defeat based on preliminary results. Faye’s expected victory reflects frustration among youth with high unemployment and concerns about governance in the West African nation.