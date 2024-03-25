Senegal’s 44-year-old opposition leader set to become next president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s little-known, 44-year-old opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye appears set to become the country’s next president. Preliminary results show him as the winner of Sunday’s election, less than two weeks after he was released from prison to launch a campaign. Official results of the election aren’t yet available. But the former prime minister who was the other frontrunner, and who was backed by incumbent President Macky Sall, conceded defeat based on preliminary results. Faye’s expected victory reflects frustration among youth with high unemployment and concerns about governance in the West African nation.

By JESSICA DONATI and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.