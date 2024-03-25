Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive and warns about global support fading

Former President Donald Trump says he would have responded the same way as Israel did after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas but urged the country to “finish up” its offensive and “get this over with,” warning about international support fading. The comments were made during an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, widely seen as a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Republican Party’s presumptive nominee has blamed the attack on the lack of respect from the world toward President Joe Biden, who he is trying to unseat. Trump’s comments come as Biden faces pressure from progressive Democrats over support for Israel in its ground offensive in Gaza.

