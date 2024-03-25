Skip to Content
US and UK announce sanctions over China-linked hacks on officials, lawmakers and election watchdog

By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. and British governments have announced sanctions against a company and two people linked to the Chinese government over a string of malicious cyberactivity targeting officials, lawmakers and the U.K.'s election watchdog. Officials said those sanctioned are responsible for a hack that may have gained access to information on tens of millions of U.K. voters held by the Electoral Commission, as well as for cyberespionage targeting lawmakers who have been outspoken about the China threat. In Washington, officials said those sanctioned are behind cyber operations that targeted U.S. critical infrastructure sectors including defense, aerospace and energy.

Associated Press

