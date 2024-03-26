Chinese EV makers challenging market leaders at auto show in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors have quickly expanded in Thailand in recent years, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford. The Chinese automakers are expanding exports in many parts of the world and Thailand is one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, a regional market of more than 600 million people. Also at the show: VinFast, a Vietnamese newcomer that says it plans to expand sales of its EVs to 50 countries by the end of this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.