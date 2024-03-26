Cleveland Cavaliers unveil renderings for state-of-the-art riverfront training center

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are stepping up their off-court game. The NBA franchise unveiled renderings for a new world-class practice and high-tech training facility for public use in downtown that will further develop unused land on the Cuyahoga River and potentially help lure free agents to Cleveland. Pending approval from the city’s planning commission, the team is hoping to break ground on the 210,000-square-foot Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center later this year and open by 2027. The complex is being privately funded by Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.

