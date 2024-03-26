Ethiopia’s biggest bank says it has recouped most of the cash lost during a system glitch

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80% of the cash it lost during a system glitch that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts. Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters Tuesday that around $14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error. He says the value of the transactions ranged from 9 cents to $5,350. The amount lost was initially reported as $40 million. Nearly 15,000 people have voluntarily returned funds that the bank says were taken illegally. But 567 individuals have not yet returned money that is not theirs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.